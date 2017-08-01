Etihad CEO to make address at Global Aerospace Summit's launch today

The Global Aerospace Summit 2020 takes place virtually on Monday and Tuesday and will see industry leaders from across the globe address the aviation sector’s biggest challenges and opportunities.

Hosted by Mubadala Investment Company and EDGE, the summit will analyse how the aerospace and aviation industries can quickly recover and where efforts must be made to support the regeneration of those sectors.

“This pandemic will come to an end – that’s a fact – and aviation will return to growth – that’s also a fact,” said Tony Douglas, Group CEO for Etihad Aviation Group, who will be making a keynote on Monday afternoon.

“The unknown variable is ‘when’. When markets reopen, adaptability will be key and Etihad will be ready. The Global Aerospace Summit is an excellent forum for industry leaders to connect and I am convinced that the benefits that will arise from working together will be crucial, as we collaborate to get the world back on its feet, and our industry flying again, safely into the future.”

On day one of the summit there will be keynote addresses from a number of government and industry leaders. These include H.E. Mohammed Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, United Arab Emirates; H.E. Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman, UAE Space Agency and H.E. Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

Badr Al-Olama, chairman of the Global Aerospace Summit Advisory Board and head of Aerospace, Mubadala, commented: “The Global Aerospace Summit is a timely reminder that our sector - more than most - is part of a wider, interconnected global industry built on partnership and collaboration. By sharing ideas and experiences we can overcome the challenges to realise the tremendous opportunities ahead.”