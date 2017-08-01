Wizz Air Abu Dhabi aborts October launch amid travel restrictions

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has delayed its 1 October launch date because of travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE’s sixth low-cost carrier was set to shake up the market with its maiden flight on Thursday but the airline has confirmed to The National that the first flight will been postponed until 15 November.

The airline told the newspaper that it had made the decision to delay its Abu Dhabi launch because of travel restrictions, such as closed borders or quarantines in markets where flights are scheduled to operate.

Earlier this month, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft ahead of the start of its operations.

The low-cost carrier had been due to start its operations with an initial route network including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

The airline eventually plans to operate a fleet of 50 aircraft in the Middle East.

Airlines around the world are calling for governments to drop quarantine measures, which they say are the equivalent of closing borders. Instead, airlines want quick and accurate Covid testing.

“The key to restoring the freedom of mobility across borders is systematic COVID-19 testing of all travellers before departure,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO, said last week.