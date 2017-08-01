Emirates resumes flights to Oman

Emirates will restart services to Entebbe, Uganda on 1 October and Muscat, Oman on 2 October, bringing the total number of cities served by the airline to 94.

Emirates is gradually resuming operations and rebuilding its network as demand for air travel slowly increases.

Emirates will operate to Entebbe with three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The addition of Entebbe expands Emirates' African network to 20 destinations, enabling travellers to connect to destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, the Middle East and West Asia.

Emirates flight EK 729 will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Entebbe at 1500hrs. The return flight, EK 730, will depart Entebbe at 1700hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2325hrs.

Flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 866 will depart Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK 867, will depart Muscat at 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

Services to both cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER.