Etihad Airways CEO foresees introduction of ‘wellness certificates’

Published: 29 September 2020 - 3 a.m.

Passengers may have to get used to routinely presenting ‘wellness certificates’ before being allowed to board flights in a post-pandemic world, similar to how they have to go through airport security today.

That is according to Etihad Airways’ CEO, who foresees the aviation industry adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic in a similar way to how it responded in the wake of events like the 9/11 attacks.

“We believe that some form of wellness certification may well come into force,” Tony Douglas said at the virtual Global Aerospace Summit on Monday.

“Perhaps if we look at some of the parallels that have occurred over the last 30 years in aviation. In the security space, as an example, we could probably draw from perhaps Lockerbie, post-9/11, post-liquid bomb threat, [and see] that global standards ended up changing and harmonising.”

Douglas said that things like although hold baggage screening was a significant change initially, people soon got used to it and “today we all take it for granted”.

He suggested that wellness could be like an electronic visa where a person is given rite of passage.

“It might not necessarily be whether you yourself have any unnecessary anxiety about your own health it’s everybody else you’re sharing an aircraft with,” he said.

“[Innovation and technology will] make a big part of turning what is today’s problem, adapting it into the future’s normality.”

The concept of immunity passports or wellness certificates is not new and the International Air Transport Association suggested back in May that they could be used to help the aviation industry’s recovery.

