Sanad strikes Dh1bn maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney, IAE

Aviation
News
Published: 29 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace engineering arm, Sanad Aerotech, has secured an engine maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney and International Aero Engines (IAE) worth Dh1 billion ($272 million).

The new agreement will see Sanad providing IAE with expanded MRO services for its V2500 engines, which powers the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

Under the agreement, IAE will offload V2500 engines for MRO services to Sanad’s facility in Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone.

The deal was announced at the virtual Global Aerospace Summit, which has its final day on Tuesday.

“We are signing this new agreement at a critical stage in the history of the aviation industry,” said Mansoor Janahi, deputy group CEO of Sanad.

Dave Emmerling, VP, commercial aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney, said: "The relationship between Pratt & Whitney, IAE and Sanad is strong and we look forward to continuing to strengthen it for years to come. We expect our V2500 customers will benefit greatly from the MRO services provided by Sanad."

Sanad has provided its services to more than 300 V2500 engines since 2012 with year-on-year growth of over 19 per cent. The V2500 engine has sold over 7,000 engines worldwide and is in service with 190 airlines and leasing companies.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Private and public sector key to tourism restart, says DCT Abu Dhabi
    Wizz Air Abu Dhabi delays launch amid travel restrictions
      The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina to reopen in Dubai
        Trina Solar's Vertex 600W/550W series ultra-high power modules pass Tüv Rheinland's comprehensive reliability test
          First look inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns