Sanad strikes Dh1bn maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney, IAE

Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace engineering arm, Sanad Aerotech, has secured an engine maintenance deal with Pratt & Whitney and International Aero Engines (IAE) worth Dh1 billion ($272 million).

The new agreement will see Sanad providing IAE with expanded MRO services for its V2500 engines, which powers the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

Under the agreement, IAE will offload V2500 engines for MRO services to Sanad’s facility in Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone.

The deal was announced at the virtual Global Aerospace Summit, which has its final day on Tuesday.

“We are signing this new agreement at a critical stage in the history of the aviation industry,” said Mansoor Janahi, deputy group CEO of Sanad.

Dave Emmerling, VP, commercial aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney, said: "The relationship between Pratt & Whitney, IAE and Sanad is strong and we look forward to continuing to strengthen it for years to come. We expect our V2500 customers will benefit greatly from the MRO services provided by Sanad."

Sanad has provided its services to more than 300 V2500 engines since 2012 with year-on-year growth of over 19 per cent. The V2500 engine has sold over 7,000 engines worldwide and is in service with 190 airlines and leasing companies.