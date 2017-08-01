Emirates expands network to 81 destinations

Aviation
News
Published: 3 September 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Emirates will resume flights to Accra, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 6 September, as demand for services increases.

The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11.

This will also take the airline's passenger network to 81 destinations in September.

Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates this week announced that it had reactivated its codeshare agreement with low-cost partner, flydubai.

Emirates customers can now travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on flydubai, while flydubai customers have over 70 destinations they can travel to on Emirates.

The Dubai-based airlines’ codesharing operation was suspended earlier this year when travel restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus banned commercial flights.

