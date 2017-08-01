Qatar Airways delays Airbus deliveries, in talks with Boeing

Published: 3 September 2020
By: Aviation Business

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker has said that the airline has negotiated a deal with Airbus to delay the delivery of new aircraft amid the coronavirus crisis.

But the national carrier remains in talks with US manufacturer Boeing over delaying jet deliveries, Al-Baker said at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit.

"We have the ability to bring forward the [Airbus] deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel," he said at the virtual event.

Qatar Airways has been firm with manufacturers, declaring earlier this year that it would not take any new planes in 2020 or 2021.

According to Airbus’ website, Qatar Airways currently has 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos on order. Boeing’s website says the airline has ordered 60 777X planes, five 777 freighters and 23 787-9s.

"As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotiations with them, but regardless of what they feel an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times," Al-Baker said.

"People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again."

