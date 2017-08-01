Emirates to return to Amman as Jordan reopens air travel

Aviation
News
Published: 6 September 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Emirates is set to resume passenger services to Amman, Jordan from 8 September, when the Kingdom lifts its air travel suspension.

The resumption of flights to the Jordanian capital takes the number of destinations Emirates serves in the Gulf and Middle East to eight cities, as the airline gradually resumes operations.

Emirates flight EK903 will depart Dubai at 1500hrs, arriving in Amman at 1655hrs. EK 904 will depart Amman at 1900hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2300hrs.

Commercvial air services in Jordan have been suspended for nearly six months because of coronavirus, representing one of the longest suspensions in the Middle East region.

The Kingdom’s Information Minister Amjad al-Adayla said at a press conference last week that there would be rules for incoming passengers, with all travellers tested for Covid-19 on arrival.

Emirates is also resuming passenger services to Lagos (7 September) and Abuja (9 September) in Nigeria.

The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates' African network to 13 destinations.

Flights to Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights to/from Abuja will operate as a daily service.

