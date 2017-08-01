Emirates to restore salaries while Etihad extends pay cuts

Aviation
News
Published: 7 September 2020 - 4 a.m.

Emirates airline will return staff salaries to 100% from October but has cut other allowances, according to an email sent out to employees.

The Dubai-based carrier cut salaries in March when international travel restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to ground passenger flights.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed that basic salaries will now return to full from next month.

But it is understood that the business is implementing a number of cuts to allowances, including a 15% reduction in accommodation allowance, 10% reduction in Education Support Allowance and a 10% reduction in Transport Allowance.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has decided to extend the period of reduced salaries until the end of the year in an attempt to save costs.

According to Reuters, salaries will be reduced 10% from September, although Etihad has reintroduced staff allowances.

Both Etihad and Emirates have been forced to lay off thousands of staff in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The UAE’s airlines are now beginning to increase their capacity with Emirates now operating to over 80 destinations, including 13 cities in Africa and eight across the Gulf and Middle East.

Last week it was revealed that Dubai’s government has put AED7.3 billion ($2bn) into Emirates since March to help its flagship airline sustain operations during the coronavirus crisis.

