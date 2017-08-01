Etihad launches Covid insurance to boost customer confidence

Etihad Airways is introducing Covid-19 insurance cover as part of its Etihad Wellness initiative, designed to improve passenger confidence.

Guests who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip will have their medical expenses and quarantine costs paid for.

“The introduction of global Covid-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme,” said Duncan Bureau, senior VP sales and distribution at Etihad Airways.

“This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.”

All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, travelling between now and 31 December 2020 will include Covid-19 insurance.

Guests with existing bookings are automatically enrolled into the programme. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.