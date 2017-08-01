Etihad launches Covid insurance to boost customer confidence

Aviation
News
Published: 8 September 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Airways is introducing Covid-19 insurance cover as part of its Etihad Wellness initiative, designed to improve passenger confidence.

Guests who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip will have their medical expenses and quarantine costs paid for.

“The introduction of global Covid-19 insurance, in partnership with AXA, builds on stringent measures already in place as part of our Etihad Wellness programme,” said Duncan Bureau, senior VP sales and distribution at Etihad Airways.

“This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected.”

All Etihad tickets regardless of date of booking, travelling between now and 31 December 2020 will include Covid-19 insurance.

Guests with existing bookings are automatically enrolled into the programme. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

'Post Opulent' design of new Rolls Royce Ghost 'rejects superficial expressions of wealth'
    StarzPlay signs agreement with Apple TV for MENA
      Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
        Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
          Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge