Broadcast
News
Dynacord’s Sonicue receives upgrades to L and C series amplifiers
Published: 1 December 2019 - 11:22 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Dynacord has extended the scope of its Sonicue sound system software with an update, which makes it suitable for smaller systems and day-to-day applications.

With version 1.1, Sonicue now supports Dynacord L and C series amplifiers and includes an update to its Electro-Voice loudspeaker settings library, featuring almost all current commercial, portable, install and concert sound models.

Sonicue addresses the entire sound system and encapsulates Dynacord’s core design philosophies of simplicity, clarity and transparency. Its unique interactive design provides a clear and comprehensive system overview, making it quicker to set up, tune and operate sound systems with minimal effort.

Sonicue 1.1 includes a firmware 2.0 upgrade for Dynacord L and C series power amplifiers.

