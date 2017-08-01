Plymouth Marjon University chooses Custom Consoles desks

The new resource includes a total of seven desks in an open plan configuration. Located on the former BBC South West villa site in Plymouth, it is equipped with all the facilities required for the university's courses in journalism and broadcast production. These include a four-camera TV studio, a TV news room and TV production gallery, a radio news room, radio studio and central apparatus room.

"The design brief we were given was to create a fully professional radio and TV production environment including latest-generation Dante IP networking", says Altered Images' Media and Broadcast Solutions Director Russell Butcher. "Custom Consoles desks are very widely used throughout the broadcast media industry so will be met by many students as they progress into their careers. The desks and equipment bays look good, are ergonomically comfortable and efficient, and are very long-lasting."

The TV news room is equipped with an L-shaped desk from Custom Consoles M-Desk Technical series. This is configured for use by up to six operators, each facing a 27 inch Apple computer display. The TV newsroom connects through to a production control gallery which comprises a four-operator rectangular desk and, positioned just behind it, a three-operator desk. Both are from the Module-R series. The four-operator desk hosts a Zero 99 lighting control panel and Ross Video production switcher plus an 8U equipment pod and two 3U pods. Monitor display screens are mounted on vertical pillars attached to the rear edge of the desk. The three-operator desk is constructed as a two-bay unit with a joined single bay and three display screens.

Core of the radio news room is a six-operator L-shaped desk plus two rectangular dual-operator desks. All 10 working positions are equipped as computer workstations. Each operator at the L-shaped desk has access to a monitor mounted on a height-adjustable and angle-adjustable Ergotron monitor arm. Each of the two dual-operator desks is fitted with two Ergotron-mounted monitors plus a 3U high equipment pod.

The radio studio has a customised L-shaped desk designed for use by a senior reporter and three contributors. Two Studer Micro audio mixing panels are located in front of the senior reporter, supplemented at left by a floor-to-worktop level 13U equipment pod and two eye-level side-by-side 4U pods. Four microphones are mounted on Yellowtec MiKA cantilevered arms extending from the main desk area.

All desks in the suite are finished in grey and with black side panels, black edging, silver leg supports and black skids.