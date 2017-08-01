Production houses need to get out their comfort zone, Shahad Ameen

Broadcast
News
Production houses need to get out their comfort zone, Shahad Ameen
Published: 10 December 2019 - 1:09 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

More production houses need to get behind Gulf filmmakers and help them produce films which might not always be commercially viable productions.

Scales, the directorial debut of Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen, is an Image Nation Abu Dhabi production, and Ameen feels privileged to have a reputed production company backing her in her debut venture.

Ameen won two awards at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival a few years ago for her short film, Image Nation stepped in and deicded to back her first film.

Scales is an Image Nation Abu Dhabi production, and Ameen feels privileged to have a reputed production company backing her in her debut venture. It all started a few years ago after Ameen won two awards at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.

“I told them that I had my own script, they immediately jumped on-board to produce the film. Image Nation has supported me from the beginning, since 2015. You don’t get an opportunity where someone decides to fund your project in its entirety. It was fantastic, especially since the project was outside their comfort zone, it isn’t the sort of film they normally do.

"We need more companies like Image Nation, and I’m so glad that Scales is doing well because it will give Image Nation a push to fund more films such as mine, outside of their comfort zone. Simultaneously, this will push more filmmakers to work on such projects“I was a bit apprehensive about it as well but Image Nation acknowledged that the movie would be more of a ‘festival piece’ rather than what they normally do. It was smooth sailing from the beginning because all parties knew what they were getting into. We need more companies like Image Nation, and I’m so glad that Scales is doing well because it will give Image Nation a push to fund more films such as mine, outside of their comfort zone. Simultaneously, this will push more filmmakers to work on such projects.”

There are no concrete plans of a theatrical release but Ameen is hoping for some development in that area to take place soon.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week