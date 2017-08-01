Production houses need to get out their comfort zone, Shahad Ameen

More production houses need to get behind Gulf filmmakers and help them produce films which might not always be commercially viable productions.

Scales, the directorial debut of Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen, is an Image Nation Abu Dhabi production, and Ameen feels privileged to have a reputed production company backing her in her debut venture.

Scales is an Image Nation Abu Dhabi production, and Ameen feels privileged to have a reputed production company backing her in her debut venture. It all started a few years ago after Ameen won two awards at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.

“I told them that I had my own script, they immediately jumped on-board to produce the film. Image Nation has supported me from the beginning, since 2015. You don’t get an opportunity where someone decides to fund your project in its entirety. It was fantastic, especially since the project was outside their comfort zone, it isn’t the sort of film they normally do.

"We need more companies like Image Nation, and I’m so glad that Scales is doing well because it will give Image Nation a push to fund more films such as mine, outside of their comfort zone. Simultaneously, this will push more filmmakers to work on such projects“I was a bit apprehensive about it as well but Image Nation acknowledged that the movie would be more of a ‘festival piece’ rather than what they normally do. It was smooth sailing from the beginning because all parties knew what they were getting into. We need more companies like Image Nation, and I’m so glad that Scales is doing well because it will give Image Nation a push to fund more films such as mine, outside of their comfort zone. Simultaneously, this will push more filmmakers to work on such projects.”

There are no concrete plans of a theatrical release but Ameen is hoping for some development in that area to take place soon.