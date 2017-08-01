Simon Rich joins Qvest Media UK

Simon Rich joins Qvest Media UK
Published: 10 December 2019 - 2:17 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Qvest Media expands its UK-based team of 17 employees to strengthen its position in the region with Simon Rich joining as enterprise account manager.

As the primary contact for UK broadcasters and media organisations, Rich leads Qvest Media’s business in the UK and helps new and existing clients find suitable technology solutions to enable their tomorrow’s business.

He works in close collaboration with Qvest Media’s experts across the world. With more than 20 years of broadcast experience, he will also contribute a high level of experience in the distribution business, with prior positions including Head of Sales at Arqiva.

Rich is specifically working closely with Andy Newton, who works as Solutions Architect at Qvest Media in London. Newton has more than 17 years of experience in the media sector with a focus on the design of cloud-based playout and automation solutions.


