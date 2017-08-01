ATTO announces support for the 2019 Mac Pro

ATTO Technology, Inc has reaffirmed its commitment to Apple and their professional user base by announcing immediate support for the new Apple Mac Pro.

The highly anticipated release of the 2019 Mac Pro has sparked the imagination of creative professionals who have been waiting for a next-generation Apple platform.

ATTO powers media workflows including 2K, 4K, 8K, HDR and 3D stereoscopic.

“ATTO has a long history of working with Apple to provide superior network and storage connectivity for their professional products,” said Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology.

“We were the first to support the Mac Pro when it arrived in 2006, and ATTO is ready right now for the 2019 Mac Pro. The new Mac Pro is a true next-generation platform and ATTO products are really the only products that allow its maximum potential to be realized in networked environments."

The new Apple Mac Pro platform features exceptional compute power, the latest in high-end end graphics processing and a modular design that allows for expansion. This expansion capability allows professionals to optimize the Mac Pro for collaborative environments and workflows.

When first unveiled at the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple displayed ATTO Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs and ATTO FastFrame Ethernet adapters to illustrate the Mac Pro’s expansion potential. Live units at the conference were populated and running with ATTO adapters, demonstrating the confidence Apple has in ATTO and the compatibility between their products.

ATTO is ready now to support the new Apple Mac Pro in all environments and applications.