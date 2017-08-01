Cerberus to transform live video delivery with Innovate UK funding

Cerberus Tech Ltd has been awarded Innovate UK funding to launch a project to transform the way in which live video and audio content is delivered globally.

Livelink 2.0 will be a cloud-based SaaS live video delivery platform that is globally accessible, offers an attractive pay-as-you-go pricing model and makes it easy for users to monetise their video content.

Cerberus Tech will use the funding to bring Livelink 2.0 to market.

Its predecessor, Livelink 1.0 is the company’s IP cloud teleport solution for transporting content from source to destination(s) without reliance on expensive, traditional infrastructure. From news segments to sports coverage, special events or on-location activity, the world demands live content and Livelink delivers it.

With the next generation, Cerberus Tech aims to enhance the cloud platform to give content owners and affiliates UX-driven choice and control when it comes to video delivery and ingress and egress formats, as well as enabling seamless scaling capabilities.

Livelink 2.0 will also facilitate cloud-based video edit and manipulation, so that customers can edit content on-the-fly to increase personalisation and monetisation of their content based on widespread, local or even niche consumer demands.

Chris Clarke, CEO of Cerberus said: “Livelink already tackles the challenges of live broadcast and that was the initial driver behind creating our flexible, scalable platform for video transport. However, in the increasingly competitive media landscape, our customers are challenged with finding new ways to improve engagement and monetise content while keeping costs low. At the same time, they need to be able to scale fast to handle extra capacity during busy periods, such as live sporting events. Livelink 2.0 aims to solve these challenges and this support from Innovate UK is critical to bringing it to market quickly. We are excited by the prospect of seeing it become a reality in the marketplace”.

Over the next 18 months, Cerberus will deliver a whole host of new services on a SaaS basis to the market, fundamentally changing the way that content owners approach management, manipulation and distribution.