Discovery pulls the plug on OSN

An official statement released by Discovery said: “Discovery regrets to advise that despite negotiating in good faith for several months it has been forced to cease broadcast of our channels on OSN. Channels going dark include Discovery Channel, TLC, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery.”



Discovery has been a partner with OSN for more than 12 years and revealed that it proposed several different options to OSN to continue its programming for MENA audiences.

OSN refused to finalise negotiations and “despite its best endeavours”, Discovery was to terminate the agreement.



The termination also means that Discovery’s channels will be removed from OSN’s partner platforms.



Discovery is actively looking to find solutions and remains hopeful an agreement will be reached.

Earlier this year OSN ditched its entire sports coverage in the region as well as its hugely popular South Asian Pehla channel.