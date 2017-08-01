Rushworks launches Rushprompter

Rush Beesley, Rushworks founder and presidentsaid: “There are a lot of prompter systems out there but we wanted to create one with a simple design.”

Having created production, editing and animation systems since the early 70s, Beesley has a lot of experience with teleprompting. He added: “Most people don’t realize that what we call ‘teleprompting’ was first done using long rolls of white paper on which people either hand-wrote the text or used giant typewriters developed specifically for creating extra-large type. Someone just cranked the paper under a black and white camera which displayed on a TV monitor.’ It was simple, but effective.”

Rushprompter keeps it simple but effective by including the basic features people want and need for script creation and prompting. These include RTF and TXT creation, export and import, find and replace, real-time font size adjustment, variable line spacing, and individual character control of bold, italics, underline, colorize, and highlighting.

Rushworks has also created a lightweight, inexpensive prompting stand that supports one or two 12” 16:9 monitors for displaying the prompter text as well as any video switcher Program output.

Rushprompter can be downloaded with a free trial period, and purchased through PayPal for $99.