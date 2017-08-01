Panama’s Medcom improves studio efficiency with Telemetrics

Medcom, a Latin American broadcaster in Panama City that operates three terrestrial and four cable TV channels, has upgraded the studio of its Cable Onda Sports cable TV channel to robotic camera operations with a robotic camera system from Telemetrics.



The remotely controlled technology is will produce approximately 27 hours of sports content per week in a cost-effective way. Medcom said that moving to robotically controlled production systems has helped it realise a two-thirds reduction in operating costs.



The studio robotics, which was installed in the popular sports channel’s 28 x 30 sq. ft. studio, went on air in the fall of 2018 and includes a Telemetrics RCCP-1A robotic camera control panel with studio (STS) software and a PT-HP-S5 Pan/Tilt head. The Telemetrics systems are operated in tandem with a studio automation system from AVECO and an AP ENPS newsroom system to automate shot selection.



Carlos Rodriguez, technology manager at Medcom said: “This was a very smooth installation and we are very happy with the results. The system helps us do more productions with the same personnel. In fact, we are creating more shows than we ever have before with the Telemetrics camera robotics systems.”



Designed for larger broadcast studios and legislative production centers, the RCCP-1A includes a high-end processor that supports complex keyframe based-motion paths. The STS software helps control a host of features such as Telemetrics’ reFrame Automatic Shot Correction technology which helps users of automated news studios overcome unpredictable occurrences in the studio and make quick adjustments automatically on the fly.



Medcom has also purchased a Telemetrics OmniGlide Robotic Roving Pedestal which will be used for its Eco TV cable TV news channel, giving the crew the freedom to move the camera to different positions using the RCCP-1A control panel, all while eliminating human intervention in the studio.



Rodriguez said: “The OmniGlide is really helping us bring our robotic operations to another level.”

The Telemetrics OmniGlide rover features a three-point-contact design for tripod-like stability while enabling the pedestal to turn more smoothly with the help of the advanced omnidirectional electromechanical servomotors integrated into the pedestal base.



With the OmniGlide platform’s XY scanners, the roving pedestal can “learn” the room’s physical details and auto-correct for its position and orientation, avoiding obstructions without operator intervention and ensuring crew safety. An optional feature offers users the ability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to allow the pedestal to analyse its surrounding environment and correct itself automatically by learning the studio parameters.



Michael Cuomo, vice president of Telemetrics commented: “Medcom is the latest example of a multi-use production facility that understands the power of camera robotics and how it can help improve operations and productivity. It’s also proving to have a significant financial and practical impact on the way productions are completed. We’re pleased to be working with Medcom as they continue to expand their facilities and improve content creation for its viewers.”