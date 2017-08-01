PlayBox Neo reports buoyant 2019 with demand for Channel-in-a-Box TV

Total unit deliveries reached and surpassed 18,500 supported by product demonstrations at NAB Las Vegas, Broadcast Asia, IBC, NAB New York and regional events in various countries.

Pavlin Rahnev, CEO of PlayBox Neo said: "Our Channel-in-Box series, refined over 20 years, continues to sustain us as one of the strongest performing companies in the global playout solutions market. Success in the media playout sector stems from paying close attention to the industry's needs. The primary demand in the playout sector is for operational flexibility. PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box can be configured from a wide range of software modules to match practically any workflow and any required level of backup security. With our SaaS-based Cloud2TV offering, we also offer great flexibility in the way channel managers can handle supplementary aspects such as intelligent archiving, event-specific channels and emergency recovery.

"Channel-in-a-Box and Cloud2TV can be operated independently or as a... hybrid. All PlayBox Neo products are supported by our engineering team working with our various offices around the world plus a global network of distribution partners. The market has responded very positively to our current-generation Neo19 software. We have also seen increasing demand for 24/7 support and software upgrade services which we offer as an option, including server maintenance contracts with some of the industry's large playout facilities such as BHS and ViewMedia."

In the MENA market, one of the PlayBox Neo projects completed during 2019 was a broadcast playout system with 37 servers for Nilesat at its headquarters in Cairo.

Nilesat provides a wide range of satellite-based facilities including transmission of over 700 television channels, 600 of which are free-to-air. The system was provided by PlayBox Neo channel partner Modern Broadcast Center which is based on the west bank of the Nile directly across from downtown Cairo.

In the USA, PlayBox Neo playout system expansion was completed at the headquarters of US public service broadcaster WLVT-PBS39 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This forms the second phase of a project commenced in Q4 2017. Phase 1 centered on the installation and commissioning of a three channel AirBox Neo19 for master control, a ProductionAirBox Neo19 for live news and live production plus two channels of CaptureBox Neo19 as the basis of an upgrade to the channel's media manipulation and delivery system. Phase 2 system expansion added a second ProductionAirBox Neo and two extra channels of CaptureBox Neo.