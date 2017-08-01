Stage Sound Services make DiGiCo Quantum 7 investment

DiGiCo user, Stage Sound Services was one of the first companies to invest in the British console manufacturer’s latest Quantum 7 engine for its seven SD7s.

Phil Hurley, owner of Stage Sound Services said: “As well as the SD7s, we have a large stock of SD10s. When it was time to add more consoles to our inventory, we wanted to invest in the very latest technology and having seen the capabilities of the Quantum 7 it was an obvious choice. We knew that as soon as our customers saw Quantum 7 was available, they’d want to use its new features and capability to enhance their sound designs.”

Two of the Quantum 7s were put to use on the UK theatre tour of Dr Doolittle and the London production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre, additional consoles are being put to use on two versions of the Blue Man Group world tours and Matilda International Tour.

Hurley added: “We’ve been using DiGiCo for at least 10 years and we’ve been very happy with how they continually update them, without making the product obsolete. The recent upgrade for the SD10s helped our decision as it underlines DiGiCo’s ethos of ensuring longevity for its products and a good return on investment.”

“As a rental company, when we’re considering a big purchase, we need to know what a manufacturer is planning. DiGiCo demonstrates a solid commitment to its customers, we know they’re going to be around for a long time and that we are adding industry standard consoles to our inventory. It is a policy that has paid dividends over the past decade, and with our new SD7 Quantum 7s, it’s one we are sure will continue to serve us well.”