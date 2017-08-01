ADTH celebrates 25th anniversary

2019 also saw a major expansion of the ADTH Tolka range of broadcast, OTT and IPTV content protection products.

Michael Day, CEO at ADTH said: "Television technology is advancing faster than ever as the industry gears for the transition from HD to HD-HDR, 4K-UHD and upward to 8K. Viewers have the option of larger display screens than ever. At the same time we are seeing an increased public desire to watch programmes via mobile phones and tablets. These diverging influences have the potential to coalesce into extremely high resolution wearable displays if computer users and TV audiences are significantly attracted by that mode of viewing. We see our role as offering the greatest possible choice in what, when and where TV viewers choose to watch and delivering the technology to make that possible."

The April 2019 NAB Show was claimed to be ADTH's busiest exhibition in terms of product introductions.

The DV3358 is a competitively priced satellite IRD providing support for conditional access. DVB-S/S2 input compatible, it outputs TS over IP, ASI and 3G-SDI. The IRD can be remotely managed via a web portal. Also introduced was the A1300 set-top box which supports advertisement or content insertion and conditional access as well as IPTV, DVB-T/T2, DVB-S/S2, DVB-C and ISDB-T delivery protocols.

ADTH demonstrated accuracy server-side or client-side ad and content insertion for use on two-way and one-way systems. A targeted banner ads solution can be used to deliver personalised advertisements to set-top-boxes and mobile devices without need for internet connectivity.

At Broadcast Asia , ADTH debuted its Conista Go software-based conditional access solution, designed for OTT platforms such as Android and iOS. Additional hardware security is available when used with ADTH Secure Dongle products. Conista Go Mobile is routinely updated against evolving security issues. Conista CAS is a hardware-based version which can be configured as a standalone traditional solution employing secure chip technology plus full headend support to prevent piracy.

ADTH Conista Go was chosen to power a service from one of APAC's leading media and entertainment providers. Also forming a core element of the new service is the DGI 1012 miniature mobile DTV receiver which attaches directly to the USB port of Android phones. The ADTH DGI 1012 sources from secured terrestrial digital transmissions rather than internet delivery so viewers can watch as much content as they like without eating into their mobile platform's data allowance. The receiver can decode HD or SD video encoded with MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264. It can also decode transport streams, including conditional access content along with multi-format audio and video.

ADTH also announced that it has joined the SRT Alliance, a broadcast media industry collaboration created to develop an open-source protocol allowing low-latency video streaming over the internet. ADTH will provide full support for the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol. "To put it simply, we are SRT-ready," says Michael Day.