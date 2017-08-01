Atomos updates Shogun 7 with multi-camera switching ability

Atomos has upgraded its switching gear with its Shogun 7 HDR monitor-recorder-switcher.

The AtomOS 10.4 has been released as a free download from the Atomos website in a bid to make multicamera filmmaking widely available to mainstream filmmakers.

The update adds touch-controlled switching, quad monitoring and ISO recording functionality to the Shogun 7. This allows the user to switch back and forth between four live HD SDI video streams up to 1080p60. Tapping on an input stream’s window in the quad-view will switch to that source as the program feed which is then output via HDMI, SDI or both simultaneously. The recording can be done using all four stream with the switched program output as a fifth stream.

The streams are all recorded to the same high performance SSD drive and can be ready to edit moments after the shoot has finished. Each is recorded as a separate ISO in either Apple ProRes or Avid DNx, providing post production with creative advantages and the convenience of having multiple, synchronised camera angles when they come to craft the story in the edit suite.

All input switches are recorded in metadata with a choice of transition type. Once the streams have been captured, the Apple Final Cut XML file can be imported along with the ISOs into the NLE and the timeline automatically populates with all the transitions in place.

Audio is also taken care of as every ISO can record the 2-channel embedded digital audio from each source as well as analog stereo channels coming into the Shogun 7 (via optional XLR breakout cable). The program stream always records the analog feed and can switch between audio inputs for the on-camera audio to match the switched feed.

On-screen, users can choose to view the four input streams at once in a quad-view or a full-screen view of any one of the four input streams. The full screen will have access to tools like waveforms, magnify or engage peaking check focus for each angle and make any adjustments to get the perfect HDR or SDR shots.

Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos said: “This latest update takes the Shogun 7 - a product that costs less than $1500 - to a whole new level by giving an extremely powerful, new storytelling tool to our customers. This switching update is absolutely fundamental in driving forward Atomos’ goal of democratising video content creation. With live switching now available to any filmmaker, on a simple-to-use, touchscreen device, we’re taking multicamera video out of the purely professional domain and giving every content creator access to this more engaging form of storytelling. “ith this update now out there to download, we’re very excited to see how creatives will use this to give even more depth to their productions and also to see the bottom-line impact for businesses of adding this new dimension to their content."

AtomOS 10.4 replaces the earlier limited beta and users of that version should update to AtomOS 10.4.