Broadpeak announces CES 2020 line up

At CES 2020, Broadpeak will showcase its solutions that provide the best video QoE through improved delivery within the operator's network, as well as inside the home network.

Demos will include:

• Gaining control over streaming quality: Broadpeak will give a sneak peak of its new solution that improves the quality of video streaming on any ABR screen — independently from the player. The solution can be used to reduce latency on live streams, deliver higher bit-rates for on-demand content and reduce video quality changes when networking conditions vary.

• Optimising Wi-Fi: At CES 2020, Broadpeak will launch its new Wi-Fi Optimiser, which prioritises video delivery over the other traffic in the home (e.g., video streaming vs. downloading a file), assuring optimum quality for consumers.

• Streaming video in 4K UHD HDR: Broadpeak's nanoCDN solution utilises multicast ABR technology to assure premium video delivery with the highest quality. For CES 2020, Broadpeak has collaborated with Dolby to showcase its industry-leading Dolby Vision technology.

• Delivering ultra-low latency: At CES 2020, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its nanoCDN Multicast ABR solution enables ultra-low latency on every screen in all ABR formats, including HLS. The latest features of nanoCDN will be shown, such as CMAF format and chunked transfer encoding, which further decrease latency for OTT live streaming. The feature can also be used to synchronise all the devices in the same home network.

• Personalising advertising on every screen: Stop by the Broadpeak suite at CES 2020 to see how manifest manipulation can be used by operators and content providers to monetise their live and on-demand streaming assets.