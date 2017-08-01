L-Acoustics sets up Calibaration Partner programme

L-Acoustics has set up of authorised calibration centres, designed to both strengthen the technical partnership between L-Acoustics and its Certified Providers (CPs), and to deliver a better system configuration and calibration expertise at a local level for small to medium installations.

Companies that become Authorised Calibration Centres are able to offer their customers a service level, from design to commissioning to calibration, that is identical to that provided by L-Acoustics.

The Authorised Calibration Centres will extend L-Acoustics’ geographical proximity to end users while guaranteeing the same in-house level of L-Acoustics quality service and responsibility.

The first three CPs to become authorised calibration centres are France’s 4J Evenements, Switzerland’s Hyperson and Creative Technology Middle East, all long-established L-Acoustics partners.

“Becoming an authorised calibration centre means an increase of skill and expertise at 4J Evenements,” says 4J’s Raphaël Maçon. “We now have access to awesome new tools such as the P1 processor and the M1 integration in the LA Network Manager software, that currently don’t exist outside L-Acoustics. Sound system optimization is heavily reliant on good calibration and optimization presets. We’ve always delivered excellent results, but becoming an authorised calibration centre take things to the next level for our clients.”

Maçon also notes that being an Authorised Calibration Centre gives the company more credibility, from the beginning to the end of a project, allowing them to be certified in every part of the systems integration process.

“This is a partnership that is built on discussion and understanding; a real exchange with the technical support and the sales team at L-Acoustics that makes us better in the scientific and technical aspects of design, installation and now measuring and tuning a sound system,” Maçon adds. “Being an Authorised Calibration Centre improves us every day. It’s great to be a part of this new program.”

“Becoming a Calibration Partner is important to us,” concurs Hyperson’s Fabian Schild. “It allows us to consolidate the knowledge we have gained over many years and offers even closer and more focused service to our customer network. This status also offers us a more intense collaboration with L-Acoustics and allows us to follow the latest developments of the M1 platform in particular. We will now be able to give our customers impeccable follow-up on their fixed installations.”

“For Creative Technology, being an Authorised Calibration Centre allows us to provide a greater level of service, knowledge and support to our clients, both from within our technical engineering teams and having direct access to L-Acoustics development and support management,” says Andy Reardon, Middle East Managing Director. “We pride ourselves in delivering solutions based on engineering and from the ground up. Being an Authorised Calibration Centre gives us greater levels of understanding of L-Acoustics systems, processors and procedures. It’s a great pleasure to be appointed as one of the first Centres globally and it represents the next step in our relationship with L‑Acoustics.”

“The partnership with our CPs is extremely important to us,” says Arnaud Delorme, applications engineer at L-Acoustics. “We maintain a very close two-way relationship with them, keeping them up to date on innovations at L-Acoustics while also constantly seeing their field experience and feedback. This new level of partnership will continue to be rolled out with partners where technical relations are already well established and who wish to go even further with their L-Acoustics systems.”