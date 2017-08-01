Dubai International Content Market 2019 concludes

Dubai International Content Market 2019 concludes
Published: 17 December 2019 - 1:59 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Dubai International Content Market (DICM) – an exhibition for entertainment and media companies in the MENA region - concluded earlier last week with more than 450 content players in attendance, including 145 buyers, representing TV Stations, OTT and VOD Platforms and pay-tv operators, mainly from Middle East, North Africa and Indian sub-continent.

Compared to the 2018 edition, this year DICM witnessed a growth of 35% in terms of the number of attending exhibitors, with participation of major international players such as Inter Medya, A+E Networks, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, Televisa and Caracol.

Sarah Hussain, A+E Networks, said: “I attended the Dubai International Content Market for the first time to represent A+E Networks diverse catalogue to the MENA region and to launch our new scripted drama. I found the market to be a success and very useful to connect with local broadcasters and OTT platforms.”

The number of Streaming Platforms who attended the two days of the event increased as well, with names like Wavo, Starzplay, CubicConnect, TenTime, Shahid, Z5 Weyyak, VuClip, Jawwy Tv and Dawri Plus making their presence felt.

Bahrain TV, Kuwait TV, Oman TV, Al Majd Network, Abu Dhabi TV, the key buyers from the region, were part of the total number of 750 pre-scheduled meetings.

Vlad Borovina, event manager, DICM said: “Considering the ever-changing industry landscape, we managed to have at the event the majority of key regional buyers, including Bahrain TV, Al Majd Network, Oman TV or Kuwait TV. When tapping into the MENA market, distributors must understand the mechanism behind doing business in the region and we positioned DICM at the forefront of this connection.”

Conferences

Running parallel with the event was a conference programme where regional and international industry leaders shared their opinion on key trending industry topics. From content creation in the Arab world, to exporting it to different territories as well as the endless chase for audience between linear and OTT, the conference room was packed to the fullest extent.

Keynote panelists included Rony Mitri from Empire International, Rachelle Peterson from Warner Media, Lina Matta from MBC, Tracey Grant from ViacomCBS, Aida Martirosyan from Haymillian, Wesam Kattan from Vuclip, Mariam Al Serkal from Majid Kids or Nadine Samra from Weyyak. The presence of Tracey Grant on one of the panels meant that Dubai International Content Market was the first event to welcome ViacomCBS, in its new format.

DICM 2020 will be held on the December 7th and 8th 2020.


