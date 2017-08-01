Unseen images of ‘6 Underground’ filming in Abu Dhabi revealed

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions sure will.

The images released today depict the stars of the film, Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco, filming some of the action-packed sequences, as well as Michael Bay providing direction on location.

6 Underground, produced by Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, and Skydance Media and in association with Bay Films, shot in Abu Dhabi over the course of 27 days in late 2018. In total, 24 locations were used, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Aldar’s headquarters, Etihad Towers, Arkan - Al Ain Cement Factory, TwoFour54’s backlot, and the Liwa desert. The rich variety of locations offered meant that Abu Dhabi doubled for places as diverse as Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Nigeria, California and a fictional country.

TwoFour54 worked closely with the 6 Underground production team, and provided full production services, including location assistance, securing permits and suppliers, as well as catering, accommodation and travel.Last night (Wednesday 11 December), TwoFour54 and Netflix hosted an exclusive screening of the movie at Vox Cinemas in Yas Mall, which was attended by government officials and media outlets as well as the film’s crew, suppliers and representatives of Netflix.

Excitement around the movie has been mounting since it began production on 20 August last year and reached fever pitch when the first trailer landed in October, revealing a profusion of action sequences. Principal photography in Abu Dhabi kicked off on 12 November 2018 and the film wrapped in the emirate on 5 December 2018. The production benefited from Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s 30% rebate on production spend in the emirate.

6 Underground is one of more than 85 major productions, including other Hollywood hits such as Paramount Pictures’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, that have used Abu Dhabi as a location in the last six years, benefiting from its diverse array of locations, talented professionals, award-winning facilities and the 30% cash rebate. It also marked the return of Netflix to Abu Dhabi, which filmed ‘War Machine’, starring Brad Pitt, in the emirate in 2015.