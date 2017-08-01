Second season of ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ to kick off

Second season of ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ to kick off
Published: 18 December 2019 - 10:02 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Cinema Under the Stars is returning to Yas Waterworld’s big screens for its second season with a Super Hero edition.

Set to take place from December 20-27 and January 1-10, super hero fans will be able to watch movies at Yas Waterworld which include Wonder Woman, Batman Returns, Superman: The Quest for Peace and Justice League.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi single park annual passholders can enjoy entry to Yas Waterworld from 4:00 pm on December 20-27 and access Yas Waterworld from January 1-10 from 2:00pm for only AED50.

