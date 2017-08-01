Image Nation celebrates rising filmmakers at Arab Film Studio 2019 Awards

Image Nation Abu Dhabi named Mansour Ahmed, Mildred Garcerant and Amer Al Mahri as the 2019 winners of Arab Film Studio, its flagship training programme for aspiring filmmakers.

Mansour Ahmed was awarded Best Narrative Short Film for ‘Asli’, which follows an Emirati marriage detective who investigates a potential bridegroom with surprising results.

Ahmed said, “I really would like to thank Image Nation for giving me this opportunity. I applied to Arab Film Studio three times because I truly believed that this program would be my first step into the storytelling industry. I felt such a connection with the work that they do. I’m a huge believer in Arab Film Studio and I really encourage everyone who has a passion for film to apply next year.”

Mildred Garcerant won Best Documentary Short Film for ‘In the Shadows’, which recreates the family situation when one member is detained for twenty-five days in a 6 sq.m. cell with thirty others.

Mansour Ahmed and Mildred Garcerant have won an internship placement with Image Nation, where they will develop their filmmaking skills by working closely on Image Nation’s upcoming projects.

The award for Best Script was given to Run Salem Run by Amer Al Mahri, who wins 100,000 AED to bring his script to life.

“Arab Film Studio continues to grow from strength to strength. The quality of works that these creative filmmakers produce every year is outstanding, and many of our more than 150 former participants have gone on to successful careers,” said His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Image Nation.

“Arab Film Studio is developing a significant legacy, reflecting Image Nation’s fundamental mandate to build a sustainable regional industry by inspiring and nurturing the next generation of creative professionals.”

The awards ceremony featured a special screening of Ice Cream, a 12-minute film based on last year’s winning script by Salma Serry. Directed by Jaafar Almadhoon, also a former Arab Film Studio participant, the script was brought to life with Serry’s production grant from Image Nation.

Earlier this year, AFS Mawaheb was launched as a dedicated internship program which will provide on-set experience during the filming of a brand new GCC soap opera, produced by MBC Studios, twofour54 and Image Nation Abu Dhabi. Films created during Arab Film Studio have been shown over 400 times at film festivals around the world and won 25 awards.

Judging the entries were film industry experts including regional filmmakers Mohamed Saeed Hairb, Yasir Al Yasiri, Ali Marzouqi, Scandar Copti and Nawaf Al Janahi.