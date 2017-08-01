Vidcon to be hosted in Abu Dhabi for next five years

The inaugural edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at ADNEC from March 25 - 28, 2020.

VidCon is a renowned event with immersive experience for fans, content creators, executives and brands who build, celebrate and belong to online communities.

The event beings brands and executives together, while offering an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet influential local and international content creators while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi said: “After the outstanding success of the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which formed part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Family Week, we are delighted to be building upon our relationship with ViacomCBS with VidCon. Bringing such a globally significant event to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to providing the best and most innovative events for both residents and visitors in the emirate. Such an event represents the cutting edge of modern culture, and Abu Dhabi prides itself on providing leadership in the technological and cultural sectors.”

Raffaele Annecchino, president, ViacomCBS Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “We are excited to take VidCon to Abu Dhabi, expanding our collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with whom we recently held the first-ever Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi. Bringing VidCon to Abu Dhabi is a further testament to our continued commitment to investing in this key market, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience, fans and partners. The Middle East is a vibrant hub for content creators, with millions of young people turning to online video to connect with others, creating compelling content, building audiences and finding entertainment. The Middle East is the second biggest region for online video after the US, so we are excited for VidCon to highlight the impact of creators, the digital community and the industry.