Itself s.r.o. selects NETINT video processing and distribution solution

NETINT Technologies, an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions today announced that itself s.r.o. has selected NETINT Technologies to provide an advanced encoding solution for their media distribution network infrastructure upgrade.

itself s.r.o. is a leading telecommunications supplier in the Czech Republic. Utilizing their own advanced optical backbone network, itself s.r.o. offers a streaming television service to over 45,000 households. In order to meet the ever-increasing demands of streaming internet video and to ensure a robust and scalable video distribution network able to meet any future bandwidth demands, itself s.r.o. initiated a project to upgrade its existing video distribution network.

A critical requirement of this new project was to optimize the use of bandwidth across their network. The existing codec technology being utilized to distribute content across their network was H.264 AVC. In order to better utilize available bandwidth, itself s.r.o. used an innovative strategy that included transcoding video at the source using the H.265 HEVC codec. By utilizing H.265 HEVC for their transport links, itself s.r.o. can achieve a 50% reduction in bandwidth utilization. This bandwidth reduction greatly improved the capacity of their network while simultaneously reducing operational costs (OPEX).

itself s.r.o. initiated a rigorous technical evaluation of available transcoding technologies in order to select a solution that met their demanding requirements. After a comprehensive analysis, itself s.r.o. selected NETINT’s Codensity T408 encoder as the solution that offered the optimal balance of economy, performance, high-density and low-power consumption.

NETINT’s Codensity video transcoding technology features real-time, high quality, scalable transcoding for live video streaming, enabled through the inherent advantages of ASIC-based encoding and with the scalability of NVMe cloud storage infrastructure.

Each Codensity T408 Video Transcoder module features ASIC-based H.264 AVC and H.265 HEVC video processing enabling high quality transcoding at up to 8K UHD resolution. Codensity T408 Video Transcoder U.2 modules integrate with host servers as an NVMe-based device. This advanced architecture enables ultra-dense transcoding capacity within an NVMe server architecture.

“The demand for online streaming video is insatiable and we need a scalable infrastructure that can meet future growth. A key component of our growth strategy is to ensure we are optimizing the use of available bandwidth by utilizing high performance encoding technologies including H.265 HEVC”, said Martin Janda CTO for itself s.r.o.. NETINT’s T408 encoding solution, with its high-performance H.265 transcoding capabilities, enabled us to optimize the use of network bandwidth and with its innovative U.2 form factor gave us a high density, economical, real-time encoding solution that will allow us to meet our future growth needs”.

“In order to minimize costly operational expenses its critical for network operators to maximize the use of available network bandwidth”, said Tao Zhong, Chief Executive Officer for NETINT Technologies”. NETINT’s innovative Codensity SoC encoding technology, enables economic, high-density, ultra-low bandwidth encoding solutions compared to other encoding technologies. itself s.r.o. is an industry innovator in streaming video network technology, and we congratulate them on deploying their next generation encoding system.”