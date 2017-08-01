StarzPlay and Asiacell announce partnership to target Iraq market

StarzPlay and Asiacell announce partnership to target Iraq market
Published: 22 December 2019 - 8:09 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
StarzPlay has entered into a partnership with Asiacell in Iraq, a provider of mobile telecommunications and data services with a subscriber base of over 14 million customers.

StarzPlay’s streaming service will be available to all Asiacell’s ‘UNLIMITED’ monthly package subscribers.

Asiacell, with its subscriber base of over 14 million customers, was the first mobile telecommunications provider in Iraq to achieve nationwide coverage.

Its network coverage, reaching some 99% of the Iraqi population with its 3.9G data services. The company offers a range of prepaid lines as well as post-paid packages and services for companies and individuals.

Raghida Abou-Fadel, VP of sales and business development, StarzPlay said: “One of our objectives as a business since we launched in the region was to establish a clutch of partnerships with telecommunications providers so that we could offer the best value deals to customers, with flexible payment options through existing mobile contracts.

“This latest partnership with Iraq’s Asiacell underlines our commitment to this strategy, offering enhanced customer service through hard bundled packages for subscribers. We’re also pleased to announce our continued penetration of what is a fast growing and important consumer market as we progress in achieving our expansion plans across the Middle East and North Africa region.”

Abdulla Hassan, spokesperson of Asiacell, added: “Asiacell has always set out to be the prime digital life enabler in Iraq. We are proud to have established this significant partnership with the region’s leading SVOD platform StarzPlay to further drive customer satisfaction.”
