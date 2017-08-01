OSN’s Wavo partnership with LG Electronics

Wavo will now be available as a pre-loaded application on the LG content store.

The 2019 LG models will enable direct access on remote controls via the Movies Button function.

The streaming platform will be available on LG smart TV sets in 13 countries across the Middle East which include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Yemen.

Steve MacDiarmid, chief commercial officer of OSN commented on the partnership said: “The addition of Wavo gives LG smart TV owners instant access to the world’s most coveted shows and movies curated with the regional audience in mind. This partnership is a first of many that will help usher Wavo into millions of homes as part of our growth strategy for 2020.

“As a global leader in TV, LG Electronics has been at the forefront of creating cutting-edge viewing experiences, and thus a partner of choice for Wavo’s high definition programming.”

The Wavo app can also be downloaded on Android Mobile, Android Tablet, Android TV, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Smart TVs, Web Browsers, Casting and Air-Play for $4.99/month.