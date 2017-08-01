AFP And KBS forge strategic partnership

AFP has become the main provider of international video news for KBS, the public service broadcaster in Korea.

A major achievement for the AFP video service, the new partnership with KBS is testament to the quality of the agency’s news production from its network across 151 countries and, especially, to the success of the service’s deployment in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are pleased to start a new relationship with AFP, an influential, prestigious and trusted news agency”, said Kim Jong Myong, executive managing director for news and sports for KBS.

“We believe this contract was made possible through AFP's credibility, and we hope this cooperation will greatly contribute to our credibility.”

“We are delighted and honored that KBS, a much trusted public broadcaster in Korea and across Asia, has chosen to forge a new strategic partnership with AFP and we are looking forward to a long and mutually fruitful relationship”, Philippe Massonnet, Asia-Pacific director for AFP said.

“KBS’s expression of confidence in AFP is evidence of the strength of our global network and our live video coverage, which have established AFP as a truly global video news provider and we look forward to fulfilling KBS’s foreign video needs into the future.”

This new partnership demonstrates the success of AFP’s editorial strategy, focused on visual-first journalism from our deep worldwide network. Offering multimedia content of exceptional technical and editorial quality, AFP has confirmed its leading role in the international media industry.