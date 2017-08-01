3Ready Android TV powers new TV service Proximus Pickx

Belgium’s Proximus, a telco and multiservice provider in Belgium with over 1.8 million subscribers, has chosen 3Ready Android TV from 3SS for its new TV offering Proximus Pickx, launched to first pilot customers in October 2019.

3 Screen Solutions (3SS) provides software solutions for set-top box (STB) and multiscreen digital entertainment.

Proximus Pickx, Europe’s first Android P based TV project, had its pilot launch in October, offering subscribers a wide array of state-of-the-art user features, tied together in a customizable user experience enabled by 3Ready.

Proximus Pickx offers live-TV, catchup, VOD, apps including Netflix, games via cloud and local content all available in one unified platform.

Content discovery is further simplified for subscribers with voice control, using ThinkAnalytics recommendation engine and Google Assistant, powered by Technicolor middleware and STB.

“We knew that if we really wanted to give our subscribers a truly great TV experience, with all the Android apps they love, plus Google TV Services including Chromecast and Google Assistant, while also being able to launch our own features, we needed to choose Android TV Operator Tier,” said Thierry Demoor, Head of Applications and Service Platforms at Proximus. “This has been a game-changer,” he added, “and with the help of 3SS, we are delivering a highly engaging, world-class personal TV service to our viewers.”