Ceva launches sensor fusion solution for consumer market

Ceva, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, launched a new generation of its Hillcrest Labs sensor fusion product family, with the launch of the MotionEngine Air software.

This production-ready solution delivers low power, motion-based gesture control, 3D motion tracking and pointing for consumer handheld devices in high volume markets, among which are smartphone and PC stylus pens, smart TV and over-the-top (OTT) remote controls, game controllers, AR and VR controllers, and PC peripherals.

The global market for bluetooth and other wireless handheld controllers is expanding rapidly with more than 500 million RF devices expected to ship in 2022.

New advancements in low power inertial sensors and Bluetooth Low Energy along with the MotionEngine Air sensor fusion software yields sub-milliamp level power draw for the whole system.

This enables the proliferation of precise, interactive and intuitive motion-control for always-on and always-aware user experiences.

Chad Lucien, VP and general manager of the sensor fusion business unit at CEVA, said: “The Hillcrest Labs MotionEngine Air solution combines the most compelling features we’ve created in the 15 years since we pioneered the use of MEMS inertial sensors in remote controls. This new product makes it possible for OEM’s and ODM’s to easily integrate the software into an off-the-shelf RF SoC or MCU to run directly on a battery-powered controller. This opens the door for many different mobile, PC, TV, AR/VR, game and enterprise peripherals to use precise motion controls to enhance a wide variety of user experiences.”

CEVA will demonstrate its MotionEngine Air software and evaluation board during CES 2020.