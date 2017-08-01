Wooden Camera announces Sony FX9 accessories

Published: 29 December 2019 - 6:12 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Wooden Camera has announced a full range of accessories compatible with the new Sony FX9 camera.

Accessory Kits range from Base, Advanced, and Pro and include the Top Plate (Sony FX9) and unified baseplate (Sony FX9). The top plate contours to the shape of the camera body, featuring arrays of 1/4-20 holes in standard spacing and the ARRI accessory mount in several places.

The original Sony top handle can be installed by removing the center section of the top plate. Unified baseplate (Sony FX9) features an ARRI standard dovetail slot and quick releases in two ways, allowing you to either keep the rods or leave them behind.

The battery slide pro V-mount or gold mount (Sony FX9) attaches directly to the top of the camera without the need for rods while maintaining access to internal battery compartment. This allows for hot swapping between internal batteries and the power plate.

Accessory kits are available from US$299 to $1,248 on the Wooden Camera’s website.

