Dalet to build advanced newsroom with North American broadcaster

Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has signed a landmark deal with a prominent North American broadcaster to build its next-generation, borderless multi-platform newsroom on Dalet Galaxy five.

The broadcaster’s expansive operation is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service that includes four distinct traditional and digital news entities dedicated to delivering breaking news to more than 90 million homes. The digital transformation will leverage advanced Cloud and AI technologies and move all production and distribution operations to the cohesive Dalet Galaxy five platform, a unified Media Asset Management (MAM), Workflow Orchestration and Editorial environment.



Frederic Roux, vice president of sales, Americas, Dalet, comments on the multi-workflow advantages Dalet Galaxy five offers: “This particular news network is on air 24/7 and what they must deliver is far more diverse than straightforward news shows. They need to produce studio news programs and documentary-style shows, which are much closer to long-form programming workflows and often feature multi-camera productions. In addition, a new kind of storytelling is required when producing for OTT and digital, which adds complexity to the production chain.”



Roux continues, “Dalet Galaxy five is able to facilitate standard news, long-form programming and digital workflows simultaneously. The transition to the platform brings immense efficiency to the operation with limitless options to implement future workflows and iterate quickly with new, digital-first initiatives. The consolidation of systems required to drive these disparate workflows will also help optimize the total cost of ownership for the broadcaster. In this era of fast-changing news consumption behavior, our customers need an agile platform that can adapt quickly to their new business reality. This agility is inherent to the Dalet Galaxy five hybrid architecture.”



Based on a modern, video over IP infrastructure that uses the SMPTE 2110 standard, Dalet Galaxy five platform leverages the elasticity of the Cloud and offers federated production capabilities enabling the news network to effectively scale remote bureaus, field resources, and workflows at will. Cognitive services integrated with Dalet Galaxy five will accelerate the metadata enrichment of content archives making news assets easier to discover and readily available for creating deeper news stories across all platforms. Thanks to the hybrid architecture leveraging AWS, Dalet Galaxy five will provide native disaster recovery capability by offloading on-premise capacity to the Cloud when needed and processing scalability.



“Today’s audiences crave more detailed news information on the viewing platform of their choice, especially for major sporting and political events,” adds Roux. “Broadcasters need a solution that enables them to deliver that deeper coverage whenever and wherever these events take place and create a content journey that engages audiences across all platforms. Dalet Galaxy five industry-leading remote access and editing provides a seamless news gathering and reporting experience enabling journalists to prepare robust multimedia stories whether they are in the newsroom or in the field on assignment.”



Dalet Galaxy five will underpin the entire multi-platform production and delivery workflow, integrating key broadcast systems and propelling game-changing field and bureau workflows with a significantly improved remote editing user experience. Dalet Galaxy five’s orchestration capabilities will facilitate metadata-driven operations that automate complex media processes, distribute tasks and streamline workflows, simplifying the technical hurdles of media handling while simultaneously providing staff greater control over assets and monitoring capacities.