Morocco's Laila Marrakchi develops two female-driven projects

Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi, who is based in Paris, is in the process of developing two female-driven projects, Casa Girls, and a drama based on a real-life sex scandal set against an agricultural backdrop in Spain.

According to Variety Casa Girls is a series revolving around four single women in their twenties living in Casablanca.

The director of Rock the Casbah and Marock, both of which were box office hits in Morocco and traveled well, as well as episodes of the hit spy thriller series The Bureau, just wrapped the shoot of two episodes of Damien Chazelle’s anticipated Netflix series The Eddy, and is getting ready to helm a couple of episodes of The Opera, an ambitious show unfolding at the Paris Opera that will start filming next spring.

In between those two shoots, the much sought-after director is developing the scripts of both Casa Girls and her next feature film, which will be inspired by a New York Times investigative article “Workers in Spain’s Strawberry Fields Speak Out on Abuse” by Aida Alami.