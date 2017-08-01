Hollywood director Michael Bay praises ABu Dhabi's TwoFour54

TwoFour54 Abu Dhabi in association with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, has released a behind the scenes video of 6 Underground.

The video features Reynolds along with director Michael Bay and members of the cast and crew as they talk about the complex shoot, which took place in 24 diverse locations.

The video includes previously unseen footage of the shoot in Abu Dhabi, for which TwoFour54 provided full production services, including locations assistance, securing permits and suppliers, as well as catering, accommodation and travel.

“6 Underground is one of the largest and most complex productions to have ever been shot in the UAE,” said Her Excellency Maryam Eid AlMheiri, vice chair of TwoFour54. “Filming such complicated action sequences across so many locations in such a tight timeframe really pushed the boundaries.

In the video, the 6 Underground crew reveal how the rich diversity of locations in Abu Dhabi meant they were used not only for scenes set in a fictional Middle Eastern country (Turgistan) but other locations around the world, including Hong Kong and Las Vegas.

This included ADGM Square and Reem Island doubling for Hong Kong in one key action sequence, Etihad Towers doubled as Las Vegas and Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah was used for scenes set in Afghanistan. A mansion for the lead villain was set at Emirates Palace, while TwoFour54’s backlot and the famous Liwa desert was used for the fictional country in the film, Turgistan.

Michael Bay said: “It’s very versatile to have a place where you can literally have five minutes away a different country.”

The cast and crew also praise the warm welcome, the multicultural nature of the Emirate and the incredible support from Abu Dhabi entities and government, including the use of six Apache helicopters from the UAE Military, as well as 10 Blackhawk aircraft and soldiers for extras.

“We were able to do something pretty extraordinary with that kind of support,” said Jeffrey Beecroft, the film’s Production Designer.

Bay added: “I have shot all around the world and I’m always looking for something different. What I love about Abu Dhabi is that there is a modernity to it, there’s a beautiful esthetic to the desert, there’s a beautiful esthetic to the city.”

The film benefited from Abu Dhabi’s talented media professionals and freelancers with over 200 local crew working across all facets of the production including, casting, set construction, costume design, production and SFX.

“Abu Dhabi offered us creatively what the script was calling for and also great tax incentives and overall infrastructure,” said Garrett Grant, the Executive Producer of ‘6 Underground’.