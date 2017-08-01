Dubai Eye's 'Business Breakfast' host Malcolm Taylor passes away

Broadcast
News
Dubai Eye's 'Business Breakfast' host Malcolm Taylor passes away
Published: 4 December 2019 - 7:08 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Long-time Dubai-based radio host Malcolm Taylor has passed away, it was announced on Wednesday.

In a message on Twitter, Arabian Radio Network (ARN) and Dubai Eye 103.8 announced “with deepest regret the sad passing of our dear friend and colleague Malcolm Taylor.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” the tweet added.

The radio station did not disclose any further details about Taylor’s passing.

When news of his death broke, tributes quickly came in from colleagues and listeners, many of whom said they had been listening to Taylor on the ‘Business Breakfast’ for years.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of broadcaster Malcolm Taylor, just announced this morning,” Capital Radio UAE said in a tweet.

“Malcolm was a stalwart of the business show on ARN for many years & had been in the ME for most of his working life. Condolences to his friends and family from all of us. RIP.”

According to a biography on ARN’s website, the ‘Gulf Veteran’ first arrived in the region in 1967 when his parents were posted to Bahrain.

“His first trip to Dubai was in 1972, when he and a few friends swam across the creek, with a rowing abra following close behind with their clothes."

In addition to his work on the radio – where was the host of Business Breakfast since 2005 – Taylor also had a senior management career with Dow Jones, Capital Intelligence and Reuters in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Korea, Cyprus and South Africa.

