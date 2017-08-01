Gravity Media appoints Tony Valentino

Gravity Media, a global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services to content owners, creators and distributors, has appointed Tony Valentino as its new head of RF and speciality cameras in the UK.

With more than 30 years’ experience of working within the broadcast industry, Valentino brings with him a wealth of RF knowledge that will complement Gravity Media’s existing expertise in this area.

He will be responsible for expanding the function, overseeing the successful delivery of projects and investigating new technologies and solutions that can deliver greater value to customers.

Having started out working on on-board camera systems for F1, Valentino moved to Paris in the early 1990s and built up a radio camera hire business called RCS.

He then returned to the UK in 1998 to work on a range of high-profile projects including the Monaco GP, 24 Hours of Le Mans and major football tournaments.

In 2004 he joined Charter Broadcast, significantly growing the company’s digital radio camera system business. While there, he also pioneered the transition to high definition with the first live HD transmission from a helicopter at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup in Germany.

Working closely with Link Research, Valentino helped to develop a revolutionary ground-based Cellular Diversity ASI System for ITV Sport’s coverage of the 2005 Boat Race. The production went on to win the RTS Award for Best Live Outside Broadcast and The IABM Peter Wayne Award for Design and Innovation. He was later responsible for all RF systems used at UEFA Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland. Then in 2011, he set up the UK division of Broadcast Sports International, winning major long-term contracts with Sky Sports for F1 and BT Sport for Premiership Rugby.

Ed Tischler, director, Gravity Media, said: “We’re experiencing more and more demand for wireless and speciality cameras as content creators continually look for innovative ways to capture more content to further enrich their programming. Tony’s extensive experience of deploying RF at major events and in challenging environments, and his ability to implement new technologies and ways of working, make him ideal for this new role here at Gravity Media.”

Valentino added: “It’s an exciting time for Gravity Media following its recent transition to a single brand and I’m looking forward to getting started on some really interesting projects that we’ve got lined up.”

On 31 October 2019 Gravity Media Group transitioned its broadcast and production houses Gearhouse Broadcast, Hyperactive Broadcast, Input Media and Chief Entertainment into a single brand: Gravity Media.

The new brand offers content owners, creators and distributors three broad categories of expertise: media services and facilities; production and content; and equipment rental and sales.

By combining its forces under one roof, it can better use its breadth and scale to offer more end-to-end solutions and drive greater value for its clients.