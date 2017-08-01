Panasonic ME launches 50K lumen native 4K projector

Broadcast
News
Panasonic ME launches 50K lumen native 4K projector
Published: 4 December 2019 - 5:17 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Panasonic has launched the PT-RQ50K, with the company claiming the unit is the world's smallest 50,000 lumens laser projector with native 4K resolution.

Made available in the Middle East the projector, a 3-Chip DLP 4K+ Laser Projector, features new red and blue ‘solid shine’ laser-phosphor technology to deliver vibrant, pure and powerful color reproduction for a truly immersive audience experience across live events and themed entertainment.

The projector comes with dual solid-state drives, backup video inputs, while the projector’s hermetically sealed optics and filter-less design contribute to up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free projection, even in severe and challenging situations.

Thameem Ahammed, product manager, Panasonic, said: “A single PT-RQ50K offers incomparable potential as it is bright enough to replace multiple lower-brightness projectors, which are often stacked to achieve the desired picture quality in a given venue.”

