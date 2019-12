The latest editor of Digital Studio Middle East, the foremost and most respected platform for media production, is out now.

If you haven't already yet, subscribe to the magazine by clicking this link.

Email loreta.regencia@itp.com if you wish to get in touch with our circlation team to check if you qualify for a free annual subscription.

You can also subscribe to our free e-newsletters - check our homepage on www.digitalstudiome.com.