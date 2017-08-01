Digital Nirvana brings new tools to IQ 6.1

Digital Nirvana has announced new enhancements within MonitorIQ 6.1, the company's next-generation broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform.

A new digital programme monitoring application in MonitorIQ 6.1 gives users unprecedented visibility into SCTE 35/104 messages for more effective resolution of digital program insertion (DPI) issues and better control over advertising insertions in a variety of streaming environments.

"MonitorIQ 6.1 incorporates powerful new features and capabilities that take compliance monitoring and advertising optimization to a new level," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Nirvana.

"The platform's new Digital Program Monitoring application simplifies the monitoring of content and SCTE 104/35-based metadata to ensure DPI messages were inserted correctly. We monitor the presence of markers that allow the ad to be inserted, which provides our users better control in existing and new streaming environments. Thanks to these and other enhancements in MonitorIQ 6.1, broadcasters are better prepared than ever to identify, resolve, and document critical issues and, in turn, meet their regulatory, compliance, licensing, and advertising requirements."