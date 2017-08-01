Year-end resolutions and what's in store for 2020

Winter is here, at least for most Middle East countries, it’s not just a time for us to enjoy the great outdoors but a time when a lot more shoots take place. Several of this year’s hit films and TV shows were shot across the UAE last year — Bollywood film Sahoo and Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground are just two examples of it.

I hope that you have had a fruitful 2019, I certainly have. A few highlights ever since taking over include IBC 2019 in Amsterdam and interactions with a few stalwarts from our industry.

This year was also special because we witnessed the commercial roll-out of 5G, a key enabler for our industry. 5G is set to usher in new era of video streaming and cloud workflows — the idea of editing 8K video using sophisticated cloud storage and streaming technology is tantalising. Editors can’t wait for the tech to all come together having spoken to a few post-production studios in the region. Will cloud-based workflows replace on premise storage?

5G was also a key topic at IBC 2019, we saw OB trucks that are devoid of plenty of cumbersome cabling thanks to the ultra-high-speed data transmission speeds.

Our exclusive interaction with actor, producer, director and performance capture specialist Andy Serkis was just one of the highlights. It wasn’t easy, door-stepping him at IBC in Amsterdam, squeezing in 20 minutes to talk to us on the side lines of his keynote and award ceremony.

We also have a few exclusive interactions with actor and producer Rami Jabber and Top Gear legend Richard Hammond. I hope you’ve subscribed to Digital Studio’s YouTube channel. There is plenty of exciting content that’s set to hit your notifications from our end.

2020 is around the corner which means we are all making all sorts of resolutions. For a lot of equipment manufacturers 2019 was the best year in the history of their operations, receiving record number of orders.

As more cinemas open in Saudi, and generally around the Gulf, we are witnessing the broadening of the Khaleeji Film Industry. Here’s wishing each and every one of you ‘Happy Holidays’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

As usual please feel to write into me at nikhil.pereira@itp.com with your thoughts and resolutions for 2020.