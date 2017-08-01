Frame.io invests USD 50 million for video collaboration

Broadcast
News
Frame.io invests USD 50 million for video collaboration
Published: 8 December 2019 - 6:24 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Frame.io, the New York-based video review and collaboration platform has raised a USD 50 million Series C round to help support its next push into cloud-enabled motion picture workflows.

Frame.io will also use this round of financing to continue its investment into security, intuitive UX and camera-to-cutting room technology.

Insight Partners led the round with contributions from existing major stakeholders including Accel, FirstMark, SignalFire and Shasta Ventures. Lightricks’ co-founder, Itai Tsiddon will represent Insight Partners as Frame.io’s board member.


Emery Wells, the co-founder of the platform said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Insight on this next round of financing. Insight deeply understands the creative space and the changing tides the film and video market will see over the next several years. 2019 has been a year of massive growth and of major milestones for us: we celebrated reaching 100 employees, moved into brand new headquarters in lower Manhattan and, most recently, welcomed industry veteran Michael Cioni to the team. We are driving to create the most innovative approach to video workflows since the emergence of digital 20 years ago.”


The web-based platform integrates with the industry’s NLEs including Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve Studio enabling video creators to upload and organise media and share projects internally or with clients anywhere in the world. This round of Series C funding brings Frame.io’s total funding to date to USD 82.2 million.


Jeff Lieberman, managing director of Insight Partners commented: “Frame.io is well positioned to solve some of the industry’s greatest needs and has consistently delivered a product that its users find indispensable. We’re excited to lead their Series C and proud to partner with a company that we believe will help pioneer the next great change in Hollywood and beyond.”

With the Series C funding, Frame.io will double its product, design and engineering teams to expand on those key components.

Also notable in the push to develop cloud-based workflows for motion pictures and television is the recent appointment of Michael Cioni as global SVP of Innovation. Cioni will oversee the camera-to-cloud effort from the soon-to-open Frame.io office in Los Angeles in 2020.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
          Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week