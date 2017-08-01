Frame.io invests USD 50 million for video collaboration

Frame.io will also use this round of financing to continue its investment into security, intuitive UX and camera-to-cutting room technology.

Insight Partners led the round with contributions from existing major stakeholders including Accel, FirstMark, SignalFire and Shasta Ventures. Lightricks’ co-founder, Itai Tsiddon will represent Insight Partners as Frame.io’s board member.



Emery Wells, the co-founder of the platform said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Insight on this next round of financing. Insight deeply understands the creative space and the changing tides the film and video market will see over the next several years. 2019 has been a year of massive growth and of major milestones for us: we celebrated reaching 100 employees, moved into brand new headquarters in lower Manhattan and, most recently, welcomed industry veteran Michael Cioni to the team. We are driving to create the most innovative approach to video workflows since the emergence of digital 20 years ago.”

The web-based platform integrates with the industry’s NLE s including Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve Studio enabling video creators to upload and organise media and share projects internally or with clients anywhere in the world. This round of Series C funding brings Frame.io’s total funding to date to USD 82.2 million.



Jeff Lieberman, managing director of Insight Partners commented: “Frame.io is well positioned to solve some of the industry’s greatest needs and has consistently delivered a product that its users find indispensable. We’re excited to lead their Series C and proud to partner with a company that we believe will help pioneer the next great change in Hollywood and beyond.”

With the Series C funding, Frame.io will double its product, design and engineering teams to expand on those key components.

Also notable in the push to develop cloud-based workflows for motion pictures and television is the recent appointment of Michael Cioni as global SVP of Innovation. Cioni will oversee the camera-to-cloud effort from the soon-to-open Frame.io office in Los Angeles in 2020.