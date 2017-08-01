NEP Group appoints SVP of Global Media Solutions

In her current role, she will lead NEP’s Global Media Solutions team and the company’s strategic initiative in 2020 and beyond. She will report to Mike Werteen, global president of NEP’s Broadcast Services and Media Solutions and become part of NEP’s senior leadership team.

Heidal has served as managing director of NEP’s Norwegian business since 2010 and has led the Norwegian division through growth initiatives during these years. She is dedicated to matching clients’ needs with NEP’s service offerings and has been instrumental in driving this growth.

Prior to joining the broadcast industry, Heidal worked in the consulting and telecom industries with companies such as Accenture and Telenor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in business administration.



Mike Werteen talks about the new SVP of Global Media Solutions: “Lise is a talented leader who brings that rare combination of being very strategic in her thinking and practical in driving projects to completion. She has a strong background and track record in everything from sales to operations, and she deeply understands our market. I know we will be positioned to take our services to the next level under her leadership.”



Commenting on her promotion, Heidal said: “I’m excited to take on new challenges and to help NEP launch our media solutions worldwide. Our talented teams around the NEP global family have created many innovative technical solutions and products that provide our clients with increasingly efficient and high-quality handling of their content. I’m looking forward to showcasing our people and resources, including all that we are doing here at NEP Norway.”



Heidal will assume her current role immediately while coordinating a transition of her current duties. The search for a new managing director for NEP Norway is now underway.