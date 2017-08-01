StarzPlay premieres final season of Vikings

Broadcast
News
StarzPlay premieres final season of Vikings
Published: 8 December 2019 - 6:28 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
The on-demand subscription service, StarzPlay streamed Vikings’ first two episodes of the sixth and final season on December 5, 2019.

The platform will be adding every new episode of the historical drama series weekly, the same time they air in the US.

The 20-episode final season of show will air in two parts, beginning with a two-hour premiere and followed by eight episodes that will be available weekly on StarzPlay. The remaining 10 episodes of season 6 are set to air in 2020.

The final season of Vikings picks up after the battle between brothers which left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who had been under the rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas.

Vikings is created and written by Michael Hirst who serves as executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and James Flynn. The show has picked up 32 award wins and 92 nominations- including 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, since its debut in 2013.

The show was originally conceived as a nine-part, scripted mini-series but was renewed for additional seasons when it received a positive response.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week