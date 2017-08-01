StarzPlay premieres final season of Vikings

The platform will be adding every new episode of the historical drama series weekly, the same time they air in the US.

The 20-episode final season of show will air in two parts, beginning with a two-hour premiere and followed by eight episodes that will be available weekly on StarzPlay. The remaining 10 episodes of season 6 are set to air in 2020.

The final season of Vikings picks up after the battle between brothers which left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who had been under the rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas.

Vikings is created and written by Michael Hirst who serves as executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and James Flynn. The show has picked up 32 award wins and 92 nominations- including 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, since its debut in 2013.

The show was originally conceived as a nine-part, scripted mini-series but was renewed for additional seasons when it received a positive response.