Verizon partners with Sony for Live Sports Production using 5G

Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc., Sony Mobile Communications Inc. and Verizon partnered with NBC Sports to test how 5G can change the way live sports broadcasts are captured and produced.

During the Houston Texans vs New England Patriots football game at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019, a camera person from NBC Sports captured a video of the game on the field using Sony’s PXW-Z450 shoulder camcorder. The video was streamed through Sony’s prototype transmitter box and Xperia 5G mmWave device via Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to a production room in the stadium.

The test proved that 5G-connected cameras can be a reliable and beneficial option for future live sports broadcasts.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s low latency and high bandwidth combined with Sony’s mobile device to transmit a high-quality video in near real time to producers. The test showed the potential for remote production teams to be located anywhere, regardless of where the game’s taking place.

Furthermore, 5G’s instant wireless connectivity means that cameras can be untethered, allowing for more creative camera positions and angles throughout the game which will reduce set-up time and costs that are required for camera system integration.

Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.’s senior GM of the media solution business division, Mikio Kita shared his excitement: “We are extremely pleased to have completed a successful 5G collaboration with Verizon.”

Verizon’s chief product development, Nicki Palmer also commented on the good news: “Sony is uniquely positioned to offer an end-to-end solution for professional content creation and mobile communication technology, and our joint achievement on this proof of concept of live sports production will pave the way for wider 5G applications. Verizon’s 5G network is built to transform industries and we’re thrilled to demonstrate how it can change the way live sports broadcasts are captured and delivered.”

NBC Sports Group’s CTO, David Mazza said: “It was exciting to see Sony’s 5G product coming to life. The picture quality is excellent, and we look forward to the day when we can deploy a wireless camera this easily as part of the 5G rollouts around the country.”

Sony and Verizon will continue to pursue more flexible and effortless live sports production workflows and solutions using 5G.